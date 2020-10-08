PELICAN STATE CREDIT UNION TO HOST HOMEBUYING Q&A VIRTUAL WORKSHOP

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA—On Tuesday, October 13, 2020, Pelican State Credit Union will host a free Virtual Financial Wellness Workshop where potential homeowners can get answers to their homebuying questions from a panel of experts.

The workshop will be hosted live on both Zoom and Pelican’s Facebook page, and will feature Pelican Nationally Certified Credit Counselor April Gomez, Pelican Mortgage Originator Destiny Voth, and local realtor Kristen Stanley. Pelican Director of Financial Outreach Jessica Sharon will be moderating the panel and helping field all questions.

Beginning at 7:00 pm, the “Owning the Homebuying Process” Live Q&A Panel will break down homebuying topics such as how to shop for a home, the different types of mortgage loans, and more.

Attendees will be able to ask questions during the workshop using the Q&A feature on Zoom or the comments section on the Facebook stream. There will also be a section during registration for registrants to submit their questions beforehand.

Guests who register for and attend the workshop will be entered into a giveaway for one of two Pelican prize packs, which will each include a $50 Visa® gift card!

The virtual workshop is completely free and open to the public, and Pelican membership is not required to attend the workshop, ask questions, or win a prize.

To register for the workshop, guests can visit http://bit.ly/HomebuyingPanel. To learn more about this event and any other upcoming events, visit pelicanstatecu.com/events.