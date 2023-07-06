PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) –Pelican State Credit Union is hosting a FREE Financial Wellness Workshop on Tuesday, July 18. Attendees will get the opportunity to learn about credit scores, the factors that impact your credit score, and ways to improve it.

Pelican’s Nationally Certified Credit Counselor Shanise Johnson will teach attendees about the fundamentals of credit scores, such as what a credit report is, how bureaus calculate credit scores, and more.

Credit Score Breakdown

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Where: Kees Park Community Center

Address: 2450 LA-28 Pineville, LA 71360

Time: Doors open at 5:30 pm; Presentation begins at 6:00 pm

Pelican will provide free dinner and dessert. Attendees will also be entered into a raffle to win a $50 VISA gift card and a Pelican prize pack!

This workshop is free and open to the public. Pelican membership is not required to attend. To RSVP or for more information, please visit www.pelicanstatecu.com/events.

About Pelican State Credit Union

For over 60 years, Pelican State Credit Union has been providing financial services to individuals and their families throughout the state of Louisiana. The credit union is dedicated to improving the lives of its members through safe, competitive products and educational services. Pelican was originally chartered as the Department of Hospitals Credit Union, located in downtown Baton Rouge, to serve Louisiana charity hospitals, mental health centers, and state office personnel. They have since grown into the largest state-chartered credit union in Louisiana now serving over 60,000 members. For information, visit pelicanstatecu.com.