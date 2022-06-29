ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) –A 65-year-old homeless man was struck and killed in a traffic accident Tuesday evening on Lee Street.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., on June 28, Alexandria Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had struck a pedestrian on Lee Street at its intersection with Thornton Court. Investigation revealed Paul Washington, 65, a homeless man from Alexandria, had been struck and killed by a vehicle travelling on Lee Street.

Alexandria Traffic Reconstructionist and Crime Scene units arrived on the scene and are currently investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information about this incident, or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.