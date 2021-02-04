Pedestrian Killed in Rapides Parish Crash

Rapides Parish – On February 3, 2021, shortly before 9:30 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 28 near Messina Road. This crash killed an unidentified male pedestrian.

The initial investigation revealed a pedestrian was lying in the roadway when he was struck by a westbound 2011 Honda CRV and a westbound 2014 Chevrolet Equinox. The pedestrian sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians should always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians should always walk on a sidewalk, but if no sidewalk is available, they should walk as close to the roadway edge and face traffic. If pedestrians walk at night, they should carry a flashlight for added safety.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated three fatal crashes resulting in three fatalities.