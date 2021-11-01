Pedestrian killed in Hit and Run Crash in Grant Parish

GRANT PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On October 30, 2021, shortly after 7:30 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 71 north of Montgomery. This crash killed 35-year-old April L. Dubios of Montgomery.

The initial investigation revealed Dubios was walking on the southbound shoulder of U.S. Highway 71. For unknown reasons, an unknown southbound vehicle exited the roadway and struck Dubios on the southbound shoulder. Dubios sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the unknown vehicle to call Troop E at (318) 487-5911. The crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 45 fatal crashes resulting in 47 fatalities.

Two separate crashes in Rapides Parish leave two people dead