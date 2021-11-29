Pedestrian from Marksville killed in Avoyelles Parish Crash

AVOYELLES, La. (WNTZ) – On November 28, 2021, shortly after 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 107 north of Cottonport. This crash killed 34-year-old Cartez D. James of Marksville.

The initial investigation revealed James was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado. James sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrians should always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians should always walk on a sidewalk, but if no sidewalk is available, they should walk as close to the roadway edge and face traffic. If pedestrians walk at night, they should carry a flashlight for added safety.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 55 fatal crashes resulting in 57 fatalities.