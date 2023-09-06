ALEXANDRIA, La. – The Rapides Parish School Board is piloting a Workforce Development project for 11th grade Peabody students and local business and industry partners. This initiative is in partnership with the Alexandria Police Jury Workforce Development Program. Students will pair with employers and be mentored by them throughout the school year. In the summer of 2024, students will have the opportunity to work at these businesses for four weeks. The goal for the initiative is that these juniors will continue to foster a relationship with their mentors during their senior year and join the Cenla workforce upon graduation.

The inaugural meeting of the PMHS Workforce Development Project will take place on Thursday, September 7th at 9:00 a.m. at Peabody Magnet High School in Alexandria, Louisiana (2727 Jones Ave., Alexandria, La. 71303). Attendees will include local business and industry partners, students, and RPSB Administration. For more information, contact Mary Helen Downey at mary.downey@rpsb.us.