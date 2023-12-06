ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – In an exciting celebration of STEM education and innovation, Peabody Magnet High School (PMHS) is set to host the Central Region’s SeaPerch 4-H Underwater Robotics tournament on Thursday, December 7. The event promises to be a showcase of hands-on learning, engineering prowess, scientific acumen, and creative problem-solving.

The competition, scheduled from 8:30 to 10:45 a.m., will unfold at PMHS, located at 2727 Jones Ave., Alexandria, La. The tournament will encompass four challenging components, providing participating teams from junior high and high schools with a comprehensive platform to demonstrate their skills and teamwork.

The four distinct parts of the contest include an obstacle course, a mission course, a team interview, and a design report. Each segment is designed to test different aspects of the participants’ underwater robotics capabilities, ensuring a holistic evaluation of their talents.

SeaPerch challenges are renowned for fostering a multidisciplinary approach to education, encouraging students to apply their knowledge in practical scenarios. Students will have the opportunity to showcase their prowess in navigating the obstacle course, executing mission tasks, articulating their team’s approach in the interview segment, and presenting a detailed design report.

The Awards Ceremony, scheduled for 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., will recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of the participating teams. Awards will likely span various categories, acknowledging excellence in the different competition segments and overall performance.

The SeaPerch 4-H Underwater Robotics tournament serves as a testament to the commitment of PMHS in promoting STEM education and providing a platform for students to engage in real-world applications of their academic knowledge.

Parents, educators, and the local community are encouraged to attend this exhilarating event to witness the future innovators in action and to show support for the dedication and hard work of these young minds in the field of underwater robotics.