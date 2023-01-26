Water tests clean

Alexandria, La. (WNTZ)—The boil advisory issued Monday, January 23, 2023, for Parliament Drive is now lifted. Repairs to a 2-inch water Main by COA personnel resulted in the need for a boil water advisory. The State of Louisiana has tested the water, and the results of the tests are clear, according to Water Superintendent Michael Marler.

The Alexandria Water Department has lifted the boil advisory for businesses and residents located in the area described below:

All the properties along Parliament Drive (Please see detailed map below).

With the lifting of the boil advisory, the City of Alexandria now recommends that businesses and

residences in the affected areas:

• Run cold-water faucets for one minute;

• Run drinking water fountains for one minute;

• Flush automatic icemakers (make three batches of ice and discard);

• Run water softeners through a regeneration cycle; and

• Run water coolers with direct water connections for five minutes