MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Following last year’s renovation of the North Tower, Paragon Casino Resort’s South Tower renovation is moving along and has already begun to welcome guests. The upgrades, once completed, will impact 190 guest rooms and 24 suites for a total of 214 rooms, plus three hotel corridors. The project began in March of this year and the casino resort is more than halfway through the renovations – some guests are already able to see and experience the upgrades firsthand.

The upgraded rooms and suites feature new paint, lighting, and carpeting, plus fresh furniture, fixtures, and window treatments. Each of the 24 new suites, similar to the 19 updated suites in the North Tower, features a whirlpool tub. The Tower elevators have also been modernized for efficiency and operation.

Paragon Casino Resort is also constructing a brand-new bald eagle sculpture in the resort’s driveway designed by Gibco Nursery in Bunkie, Louisiana. The new elaborate piece will be constructed of high-density foam and covered in a durable fiberglass material. The nearly 18-foot-tall statue will dazzle guests with live fire and waterfall features. The eagle is represented in the Tunica Biloxi Tribe’s logo. The eagle represents the messenger of Tunica-Biloxi traditional prayers to the sun, the creator.

“We are always looking for ways to improve our guests’ experiences. The South Tower renovation is one project among several we are working on to upgrade our facilities,” said Paragon Casino Resort General Manager Marshall Ray Sampson, Sr. “We are proud to be Central Louisiana’s premier entertainment destination, and we have our guests to thank for that.”

As Paragon Casino Resort approaches its 30th anniversary in summer 2024, the South Tower renovation and construction of the eagle sculpture are among a list of numerous improvements taking place at the Marksville, Louisiana, destination. Other updates include to-go ordering kiosks at The Draft Room sports bar and Roxy’s Diner, along with kiosks that will allow guests to sign up for and reprint Club Paragon player’s cards. The ongoing list of improvements continues to make Paragon Casino Resort a must-visit destination for Louisiana residents and tourists alike.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

About Paragon Casino Resort

Since opening its doors in 1994, Paragon Casino Resort has strived to become one of the top gaming destinations in Louisiana. The property features an impressive lineup of amenities and attractions, including over 1,000 slot machines and over 30 tables, including live poker and sports betting; three hotel towers with more than 500 well-appointed rooms; full-service spa and salon; Topgolf Swing Suite game simulators; 18-hole championship golf course with a pro shop and restaurant; indoor tropical pool & two outdoor pools; a bayou-themed atrium featuring a live alligator habitat; a three-screen movie theater; several bars & restaurants, including a steakhouse and a buffet; full-service RV resort & cabins; Cyber Quest arcade & Kids Quest supervised play center; and over 75,000 square feet of meeting space, including an expansive showroom for concerts and conventions.

To learn more, visit www.paragoncasinoresort.com or call 800-946-1946.