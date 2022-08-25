MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – Paragon Casino Resort is revving up for a high-volume fall season with 150 new gaming machines on the casino floor. This influx of new machines features the latest gaming technology, featured in both “bingo-style” and “Las Vegas-style” slot machines, in addition to a series of entertainment-focused enhancements Paragon Casino Resort has implemented over the last five years. Paragon Casino Resort is the only casino to offer its players both styles of gaming machines in the state of Louisiana.

“Paragon Casino Resort is continuously exploring new technology and revitalizing our offerings to enhance the gaming experience of our guests,” said Marshall Ray Sampson, Sr., General Manager of Paragon Casino Resort. “With the recent upgrades to our gaming floor and other areas of our campus, Paragon Casino Resort is ready to welcome both regular visitors and new guests this fall.”

The acquisition of new gaming machines has been a long-term project for Paragon Casino Resort. From the onset, Paragon Casino Resort meticulously researched the latest in gaming technology and sought out highly popular slot machines such as the Cashnado and the Lantern of Destiny on Flex, a pair of video slot machines offering huge progressive jackpots. Additionally, Paragon Casino Resort is currently acquiring the newest bingo-style slots including some of the most popular games such as Crazy Cherry Jewel Hunt, Mr. Money Bags and the Polar High Roller Jewel Hunt, to add to the variety of its offerings.

The new gaming machines will replace 15 percent of the estimated 1,000 total machines currently on the casino floor. Players will be able to experience an assortment of gaming favorites, including the highly-anticipated Wealth of Coins Dancing Lion and Golden Blessings.

In addition to updating its sizeable selection of gaming offerings, Paragon Casino Resort became a forerunner in diversifying gaming offerings in Louisiana with the addition of in-person sports betting. In October 2021, Paragon Casino Resort in partnership with Betfred Sports was the first facility to allow on-site sports betting in Louisiana.

“In-person sports betting and our new machines have opened a new realm of opportunity for Paragon Casino Resort, the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe and players within Louisiana,” said Marshall Pierite, Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana, which owns Paragon Casino Resort. “Paragon Casino Resort now offers a robust gaming experience with the latest gaming technology and hardware to all guests.”

In addition to sports betting, Paragon Casino Resort has seen several physical upgrades over the past year, including the opening of the Draft Room, a 600-square-foot sports bar boasting wall-to-wall sports and gaming options and a North Tower hotel renovation with a relaxed yet modern aesthetic to accommodate overnight guests.

