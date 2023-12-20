MARKSVILLE, La. – Paragon Casino Resort is ringing in the holidays and the new year with style and fun. Those who visit Paragon Casino Resort during the holidays will be greeted by a festive wonderland in the Hotel Atrium including garland, nutcrackers, a forest of Christmas trees adorned by thousands of lights and lots of photo ops. Guests can look for the Cajun Papa Noel in the Gator Bayou.

In addition to the dazzling holiday décor, Paragon is hosting several events to put guests in the holiday spirit. On Friday and Saturday, December 22 and 23, adults can enjoy a live DJ in Club MeZazz. Guests are encouraged to grab their friends and dance the night away. No cover will be charged. Doors open at 9 p.m.

On Christmas Day, leave the cooking to Paragon Casino Resort! The Market Buffet will transform into a lavish Christmas Buffet onDecember 25. Diners will be able to get more than their fill of honey-glazed ham, roasted chicken, shrimp fettuccine, green bean casserole, cornbread dressing, candied yams, pecan pie, sweet potato pie, bread pudding and so much more! The Christmas Buffet opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m.

Then, plan to ring in the New Year at Paragon Casino Resort. Enjoy live music by acclaimed Atlanta showband Will & The Exclamation from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. The party is free for Club Paragon members while based on availability. Guests can get their wristbands starting at 6 p.m. at the Showroom Box Office. Additional wristbands can be purchased while supply lasts. DJ Shan will be pumping up the dance floor at Club MeZazz beginning at 10 p.m. where the cover charge will be only $10. Complimentary Champagne and party favors will be distributed and a balloon drop will occur on the casino floor when the clock strikes midnight.

After guests have partied all night long, they can make sure their first meal of 2024 is delicious. On January 1, the Market Buffet will host the New Year’s Day Cajun Brunch. Diners will enjoy a traditional new year’s feast while being serenaded by Johnny Chauvin & The Jukebox Trio. The buffet will feature a carving station, glazed ham, smoked turkey, chicken & sausage gumbo, Cajun-style green beans, along with mimosas and bloody Marys. The New Year’s Day Cajun Brunch lasts from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

To learn more about all of the events you can take part in this holiday season, you can visit Paragon Casino Resort’s Facebook page or go online to https://www.paragoncasinoresort.com/.