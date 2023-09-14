PINEVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – The Louisiana Christian University athletics program recognizes football’s Sal Palermo III and Tyren Young, men’s soccer’s Pedro Rivera and women’s soccer’s Maryane Mafra as the LCU student-athletes of the week after the quartet all received Player of the Week honors in their respective conferences.

Most weeks we will only have two winners, but we felt it would be a disservice to these outstanding student-athletes to leave out a pair of top-notch performances.

Palermo, a graduate student quarterback from Walker, Louisiana, tied his career-high with four touchdown passes, tallying 143 yards on just ten completions as 40% of his connections turned into six points. The six-foot-three Accounting major is ranked eighth in the NAIA with a passer efficiency of 166.1, is the 17th-most accurate QB by completing 62.9% of his 35 passes, and slots among the top-25 at four touchdowns through the air while having yet to throw an interception.

Young, a junior free safety / outside linebacker from Thibodaux, Louisiana, made the club’s first interception of the young campaign, snatching his fifth career pick on top of seven tackles and a pair of tackles for loss. The 5-foot-11 Exercise Science major currently sits seventh in the conference regarding total tackles for loss at three and is one of only 13 student-athletes in the SAC with a pick.

Rivera, a sophomore defender from San Juan, Puerto Rico, helped lead the Cats over (RV) Williams Baptist in a 1-0 shutout on Labor Day. The five-foot-nine Lubbock Christian transfer played stingy defense on the Eagles, allowing only three shots-on-goal during the entirety of the match.

Mafra, a senior defender from Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil, was the soul of a defense that shutout back-to-back opponents for the first time since 2021, including an impressive 3-0 road win at Mobile. The five-foot-nine Graphic Design major played through an injury scare and saved the Cats with her body, run downs, and everything in the air, going above and beyond to keep both the Eagles and Rams off the scoreboard.

Football will look to be road warriors for the first time this season as they head to Oklahoma for a date with Langston at 6 p.m. on Saturday inside W.E. Anderson Stadium.

Mafra, Rivera, and both soccer teams will host Red River rivals LSU Alexandria in a doubleheader on Saturday with kickoff slated for 5 p.m.

