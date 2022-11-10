ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Rapides Foundation is issuing a local casting call for various roles in their upcoming #TreatYourselfCenla campaign, launching in 2023. The campaign is looking for talent throughout Central Louisiana, specifically in Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn parishes. You must be a resident of a listed parish to participate.

The #TreatYourselfCenla submission process opens November 11 across social and online media channels and will close November 21. Applications for talent to appear in still photography, voice-over, and video are being reviewed for people of all ages, body types, ethnicities, and genders. We encourage people living throughout Central Louisiana to join the casting call by visiting our landing page and submitting photos and videos showcasing their personality and why they would be a good fit for this campaign. When the casting call closes, all applicants will be notified. The finalists will be selected during the week of November 21 and begin the photo shoot and filming process throughout the months of November and December.

To find out more about the #TreatYourselfCenla casting call, please visit www.treatyourselfcenla.org, and join the conversation with the hashtag #TreatYourselfCenla.

The Rapides Foundation is a philanthropic organization that develops initiatives and provides grants to organizations that share the Foundation’s mission to improve the health status of Central Louisiana.

Throughout the campaign, The Rapides Foundation hopes to inspire residents of Central Louisiana to eat better, move more, and breathe freely.