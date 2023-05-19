OPELOUSAS, La. (WNTZ) – Opelousas General Health System (OGHS) has been recognized as Top 10% in the Nation, State and South Region for Patient Safety in Major Orthopedic Surgery and has been ranked #1 in Market for Medical Excellence in Pneumonia Care. Our 2023 quality awards from CareChex® —are based on their comprehensive quality scoring system, that compares inpatient quality performance across general, acute and non-federal U.S. hospitals.

These 2023 quality award rankings from CareChex® Awards, are an information service of Quantros, Inc.

“We are very proud to be recognized as a Top 10% in the Nation, State and South Region for Patient Safety in Major Orthopedic Surgery as well as ranking #1 in Market for Medical Excellence in Pneumonia Care. These awards exemplify the dedication of our physicians and clinical staff in fulfilling our mission of providing high quality patient care in a safe environment,” said Dr. Ken Cochran, President & CEO of Opelousas General Health System.

Here are the 2023 CareChex Medical Excellence & Patient Safety ratings for Opelousas General Health System:

Top 10% in the South Region for Patient Safety: Major Orthopaedic Surgery

#1 in Market for Medical Excellence: Pneumonia Care



Opelousas General Health System was recognized in 2022 for the following Medical Excellence & Patient Safety ratings:

Top 100 Hospital in the Nation for Medical Excellence: Orthopaedic Care



Opelousas General Health System was recognized in 2021 for the following Medical Excellence & Patient Safety ratings:

Top 100 in nation: Orthopedic Care

Top 10% in nation: Major Orthopaedic Surgery Neurological Care Pulmonary Care

Top 10% in state: Joint ReplacementOrthopedic Care Sepsis Care



Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

About Opelousas General Health System

Since 1957, Opelousas General Health System has been dedicated to the provision of quality health care through its strong commitment and high standards. Central to the success of OGHS’s commitment for excellence is the presence of an outstanding and highly qualified staff of physicians, nurses, technologists and other personnel who provide professional treatment in a caring environment. Serving as the region’s referral medical center, OGHS is a 197-bed, full service medical center, and the area’s most comprehensive community health care facility offering a wide range of medical specialties and state-of-the-art technology. Visit us at www.opelousasgeneral.com

About Quantros CareChex®

CareChex Awards by Quantros utilizes a peer-reviewed risk-adjustment methodology to more reliably measure rates of mortality, complications, and readmissions — appropriately weighting and accounting for all the risk factors relating to a patient’s principal and secondary diagnosis, as well as other patient characteristics that may increase the probability for adverse clinical outcomes. These rankings do not include any self-reported data. Quantros prides itself in providing the most comprehensive and objective calculation of hospital and system quality performance in the industry. Our vast datasets represent high statistical significance and do not include any self-reported or survey data. In turn, creating clearer performance differentiation across 39 clinical categories of care in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety. For access to provider quality ratings, visit www.CareChex.com