Online purchase leads to an attempted armed robbery in Alexandria parking lot

Alexandria, La. (December 29, 2020) – Alexandria Police made an arrest Monday around 3:30 p.m. after an attempted armed robbery of an individual in the 2800 block of MacArthur Drive.

The victim had agreed to meet the suspect on the parking lot of a business to conduct an online purchase. The suspect produced a handgun demanding the victim place money into a backpack. After the victim told the suspect she did not have cash on hand he fled the scene. Officer B. Willet and Cpl. J. Shahan were able to apprehend the suspect and recover the handgun in the 3200 block of MacArthur Drive.

Desmon Dashawn Jenkins, 24, of Alexandria, was charged with attempted armed robbery.

The Alexandria Police Department would like to remind citizens that we have designated parking at 1000 Bolton Ave. for on-line purchase and child custody exchange which is video recorded for your safety. Please use extreme caution when making on-line purchases and meet in an area that is safe and recorded.

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.