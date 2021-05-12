On behalf of Cenla’s “Remarkable Women” winner, a check for $1,000 was presented to the Children’s Advocacy Network.

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On behalf of this year’s Remarkable Women winner Emerald Mack-Williams, FOX48, our sponsor Kids B’ Dazzled, a check for $1,000 was presented to the Children’s Advocacy Network. The mission of the Children’s Advocacy Network is to help heal and champion abused and neglected children throughout Central Louisiana.

Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month, FOX 48 highlights four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month – it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out. One woman is named Central Louisiana’s Woman of the Year and win a $1,000 donation to her charity of choice! From the more than 100 local winners, one woman is selected and named Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year!

