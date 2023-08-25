RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) — One of the wildfires plaguing Louisiana is under control, authorities said.

Last night, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office received reports of an out of control fire near La. 113 and Ed Perkins Road near Plainview. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development closed the road at La. 112 and La. 113 all the way to the Vernon Parish line.

According to Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and the DOTD all roads are open in the Plainview Community and the fire, while still active, is contained.

Fires are currently under the watch of the US Forest Service, the Louisiana National Guard and local fire departments.