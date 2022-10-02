Louisiana Central celebrates manufacturers in Central Louisiana

and the impact they have on our economy

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana Central is excited to spotlight the local manufacturing industry and provide career exploratory experiences for students in the Central Louisiana region during Manufacturing Month in October.

Louisiana Central is promoting a month-long schedule of community events across 10-parishes to demonstrate the economic impact and expose future generations to manufacturing careers. Manufacturing Month will be kicked off on Wednesday, October 5 with an innovative four-person panel conversation diving into the future of manufacturing at Louisiana Central’s Regional Economic Development Summit, The Big Idea Playbook : Get in the Game.

Manufacturing Month is dedicated to informing students, teachers, and counselors of diverse career paths and high-wage earning jobs available at local manufacturing facilities. Louisiana Central is partnering with local manufacturers and higher education institutions to provide opportunities for middle and high school students to tour facilities and learn about the manufacturing process. This year over 10 manufacturers are participating in some way.

“Our local manufacturers are eager to open their doors to schools and community members for tours and events throughout October. Going inside a plant and seeing how things operate allows students to learn about things created in their community and see themselves in careers they may never have considered,” said Javonti Thomas, Program Coordinator at Louisiana Central.

“Our goal is to expose students to our local manufacturing industry to show that amazing, rewarding jobs, that can provide financial stability, are available in your home community.” “We have had a record number of local manufacturers make new investments and create new jobs this last year,” said Lafe Jones, Executive Director of Industry Relations at Louisiana Central. “Our existing manufacturers in the 10-parish region are critical to our economic growth.

Louisiana Central’s team does everything we can to help keep them here and help them grow. Our communities realize that other cities, states, regions, and countries are trying to attract our manufacturers to their regions, so we all have to work together to support them and continue to make this a place where they want to do business, make new investments, and add new jobs.” The manufacturing industry is a big component of Louisiana’s economy— contributing nearly 40 million dollars annually. The industry employs more than 130,000 workers and employs about 7 percent of the state’s overall workforce. Central Louisiana is a prime location for the manufacturers. Nearly 10,000 residents of the region work for a manufacturer with an average salary of more than $70,000 per year.

“Part of the importance of manufacturing month is the growth we expect in this industry. As an economic development organization, it’s important that we push for community members and students to see and get an up-close view of the innovative things created in the Central Louisiana footprint,” Thomas said. “Once people can see that we make good stuff, it’s not uncommon that they will want to be a part of it. Exposing people to manufacturing is critical for our future workforce and keeping the younger generation in Central Louisiana.”

About Louisiana Central

Louisiana Central is the regional economic development organization for Central Louisiana. It is a pivotal connector uniting leaders in the region to work together to make Central Louisiana a thriving hub for sustainable economic growth. The organization exists to grow the ten-parish region of Allen, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Natchitoches, Rapides, Vernon, and Winn.

To find more information about Louisiana Central or events hosted by manufacturers and higher education institutions for Manufacturing Month 2022, please visit: https://www.louisiana-central.com/manufacturing-careers.

To learn more about Louisiana Central visit www.louisiana-central.com.