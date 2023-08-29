OAKHILL, La. (WNTZ) – (UPDATE 8/29/2023): Firefighters are remaining on the scene in the area to make sure there is no re-kindle.

The roadways are open and evacuees are being allowed to return to their homes.

OAKHILL, La. (WNTZ) – (UPDATE 8/29/2023): Fire Fighters advise the fire is currently contained. There have been no reports of injuries and no structures lost.

Evacuees are advised to stay where they are at this time and as soon as the conditions dictate, they will be allowed to return to their homes.

We want to thank everyone who assisted in this operation from the Rapides OEP, all the Volunteer Fire Departments who responded, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and the Louisiana Army National Guard.

OAKHILL, La. (WNTZ) – Fire Fighters and Deputies are responding to a brush fire in the area of Ed Coleman Rd., Grayson Marler Rd. and LA 465.

Chief Travis Cutts, Oakhill Volunteer Fire Department, is calling for the evacuation of Bounds Road and Grayson Marler Road. Deputies are assisting with evacuation and those evacuating can go to Sieper Baptist Church.

Grayson Marler Road is shut down to civilian traffic.

With the wind the fire can be very unpredictable.

We are advising everyone to be aware of extra traffic from First Responders on the roadway and to please stay clear of the area.