WALKER, La. (WNTZ) – In a signing ceremony today, Northshore Technical Community College (NTCC) and Louisiana State University of Alexandria (LSUA) signed a 2+2 articulation agreement making it easier for students to transfer credits from NTCC to LSUA. In the agreement, NTCC and LSUA have agreed to allow students to complete the Associate of General Studies or Associate of Applied Science at Northshore and transfer credit hours earned toward completion of LSUA’s Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences.

The agreement was announced and signed by Northshore Technical Community College Chancellor Dr. William S. Wainwright and Louisiana State University of Alexandria Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil.

“As students throughout the greater Northshore region increasingly begin their four-year journey through Northshore Technical Community College, transfer pathways with highly engaged university partners like LSUA have never been more important,” said Dr. Wainwright, Northshore Chancellor. “The signing of this agreement positions students to gain access locally to LSUA while maximizing college affordability and time to completion.”

LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil added, “We are committed to providing seamless opportunities for Northshore Technical Community College graduates to continue their education and obtain a Bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University of Alexandria. Working together for the benefit of all Louisiana students is clearly a shared objective that we know will result in a better prepared and educated workforce statewide.”

The new articulation agreement between NTCC and LSUA marks the beginning of a new and exciting partnership for students to continue to further their education and training after graduating from Northshore.

Dr. Paul Donaldson, NTCC Associate Provost of Academics & Transfer Pathways, explained, “Many students come to NTCC interested in sharpening career and technical skills to gain a competitive advantage in the workforce, not knowing that access to a promotion down the road could be enhanced by completing a bachelor’s degree. We are thankful that an in-state university partner came to the table with a solution that avoids losing transferable credits while further equipping students for career growth. The LSU name means a lot to families in the Northshore region and, through this agreement, NTCC and LSUA are helping to make earning a degree from the LSU System more accessible than ever.”

“This agreement gives all NTCC graduates with an Associate of Applied Science or an Associate of General Studies degree the opportunity to increase their earnings potential by completing a four-year baccalaureate program more quickly,” explained LSUA College of Business Dean Dr. Randall Dupont. “The BAAS removes the difficulty of transferring technical coursework. Its flexibility is especially beneficial to veterans and active-duty military who have earned technical credit through military programs.”

“We are excited to establish a transfer pathway with LSUA,” noted Dr. Daniel Roberts, Provost and Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs. “This innovative approach allows all students seeking an associate degree at NTCC to transfer and complete their bachelor’s degree at LSUA. The Northshore region is primed with students ready to advance their careers, and this partnership will strengthen Louisiana’s economy.”

