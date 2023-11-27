ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Have you encountered a woman whose contributions have left an indelible mark on the community, someone who has spearheaded a business, or perhaps an individual who has inspired you to emulate their remarkable qualities? Across central Louisiana, Remarkable Women are making a difference every day, and it’s time to recognize and celebrate their accomplishments.

FOX 48 invites locals to take part in honoring these Remarkable Women by submitting nominations through an online platform. This is an opportunity to acknowledge the extraordinary individuals who have positively impacted lives and communities through their exceptional actions.

To nominate a Remarkable Woman, simply click here and share the inspiring story of the individual you believe deserves recognition. Whether it’s a community leader, a successful entrepreneur, or someone whose influence has motivated personal growth, FOX 48 wants to hear about these outstanding women who make Alexandria a better place.

The deadline for nominations is November 30, 2023, so act now to ensure your Remarkable Woman is considered for this well-deserved recognition. Join us in celebrating the incredible achievements of the women who contribute to the vibrancy and strength of our community.