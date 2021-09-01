New weekly ministry arrives on LC campus Sept. 7

PINEVILLE, La. – A new weekly ministry at Louisiana College called ‘The Arrival’ begins Tuesday, Sept. 7 with special guest Dave Edwards, a frequent speaker to college students for more than 30 years. Edwards will teach each week from the same passage covered in Chapel that Tuesday morning. His message will be geared to a college-age audience in all stages of their Christian faith.



Edwards’ mission is simple—to call students and young adults to be the Jesus generation. For more than 20 years, he has been sharing his unique brand of doable-Christianity to conferences, churches, colleges, camps and concerts. He speaks more than 200 times a year to over 250,000 people.



“With a theme of ‘For the Campus, For CENLA,’ ‘The Arrival’ offers young adults a unique worship and discipleship opportunity with one of the most gifted communicators of the Gospel I know,” said President Rick Brewer. “We have planned and prayed for this ministry initiative for the past 18 months expecting the Lord to do a work of Grace and Renewal among our students and other young adults CENLA-wide.”



The Arrival will be held weekly on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. in Guinn Auditorium. The entire community is invited to attend. Masks should be worn by attendees.