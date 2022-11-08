ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana Central has announced the promotion of Lafe Jones to Vice President. In this new capacity, Jones will take on new operational management and industry attraction duties, in addition to continuing his role as Executive Director of Industry Relations, where he currently leads business retention and expansion efforts, workforce initiatives, and special projects.

Since first joining Louisiana Central in 2020, Jones has supported local industry throughout the 10-parish region with expansion programs and provided oversight to the Louisiana Central’s Manufacturing Council and the Louisiana Central Healthcare Alliance, developing innovative responses to industry challenges, with specific emphasis on workforce and talent development initiatives. He has also provided strategic direction for the organization’s marketing and communication efforts.

According to President & CEO, Jim Clinton, “Lafe Jones has made important contributions to Louisiana Central and our region during his two years with us. We are excited to have him step into this expanded role. Not only is he eminently qualified, but he also has a genuine love and respect for the people of Central Louisiana. His optimism about our future is infectious and he will continue to make Louisiana Central an effective force for positive change.”

Jones brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this role with over 35 years of professional experience in marketing, business management, financial management, and strategic planning. He is an experienced leader with a passion for growing the region and has a long history as an active community volunteer. From owning and operating a consulting agency, to acting as the CEO of a large regional business with over 120 employees for 15 years, his diverse experience in management, planning, marketing, team building, sales, and relationship management have prepared him for this new leadership role. Lafe has a degree from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is also an Accredited Public Relations (APR) professional.

“I am honored and excited to take on this new expanded role with this great team.” Lafe Jones, Vice President & Executive Director of Industry Relations said. “We believe our communities have so much potential, and we look forward to continuing to work with our regional partners to grow jobs, grow opportunities, and grow this region together.”

Lafe currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Alexandria/Pineville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. He is also a past board chairman of the Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce and a past president of the Rotary Club of Alexandria. He previously served on the Rapides Parish Workforce Investment Board and The Rapides Foundation Board of Trustees, in addition to a variety of nonprofit organizations.

