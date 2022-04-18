WINN PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Easter morning around 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police responded to a crash on Gum Springs Road near Dickerson Road in Winn Parish. This crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Daanna Kennedy of Natchitoches.

According to the Louisiana State Police, a 2004 Toyota Camry, driven by 22-year-old Taylor Hudson of Natchitoches, was northbound on Gum Springs Road. For unknown reasons, Hudson’s vehicle crossed the centerlines into the southbound travel lane and collided head-on with a southbound 2014 Cadillac SRX, driven by Kennedy.

Kennedy, who was not restrained, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Hudson, who was restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.