Pineville man killed in early morning crash in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES, La. (WNTZ) – On Tuesday, at approximately 6:15 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 71 north of Campti. The crash claimed the life of 57-year-old Gerardo R. Bamaca of Pineville.

The initial investigation revealed a 2015 Buick, driven by 35-year-old Daryl Williams of Colorado, was southbound on U.S. Highway 71. For reasons still under investigation, Williams crossed the centerlines, entered the northbound travel lane and struck a northbound 2000 Toyota Corolla, driven by Bamaca, on the driver’s side.

Bamaca, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bamaca’s passenger, who was not restrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Williams, who’s restraint usage is unknown, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences. In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 51 fatal crashes resulting in 53 fatalities.