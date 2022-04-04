ALEXANDRIA, La. – Louisiana State University of Alexandria has announced the recipient of the prestigious Howard and Eloise Mulder Endowed Scholarship.

Makenzie Mulberry, a senior at Tioga High School, will be the 2022-2023 Mulder Scholar. Makenzie plans to major in pre-veterinary science.

“I am so excited I won the Mulder Scholarship,” said Mulberry. “Thank you so much for this opportunity. I had a great time telling my story during the interview process and seeing the campus where I will start in the fall. I am excited to begin this amazing journey to become a veterinarian. I am just so happy I can do it at LSUA.”

The scholarship will cover the full cost of each semester’s tuition, fees, books, on-campus housing, and meal plans incurred as a direct result of the recipient’s attendance at LSUA. The scholarship will be awarded to the student throughout their academic career at LSUA.

Howard and Eloise Mulder were staunch supporters of LSUA. Both were founding members of the LSUA Foundation and served the Board of Directors for eight years. In 2001, both Howard and Eloise were honored for their service to LSUA by being awarded the LSUA Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor bestowed to anyone by the University.

Written by Adam Lord, LSUA Division of Strategic Communications