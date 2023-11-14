WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – Shortly after 11:00 a.m. on November 13, 2023, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 10 near LA 62 in Pine La. The crash claimed the life of 64-year-old Bryan Schneider of Mount Herman.

The initial investigation revealed that 48-year-old Darnelle Leblanc of Folsom was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Suburban west on LA 10 near LA 62. At the same time, a 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling east on LA 10. For reasons still under investigation, the Chevrolet crossed the center line, entered the eastbound lane of LA 10, and impacted the Toyota head-on.

As a result of this crash, Schneider suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The front-seat passenger of the Toyota suffered minor injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Leblanc suffered moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Time and time again, Troopers witness preventable motor vehicle crashes. Impairment is the cause of nearly half of the fatal crashes across Louisiana. Louisiana State Police urges motorists to have a plan that includes a designated driver. Please choose to not drive impaired or ride with an impaired driver, and always buckle up.