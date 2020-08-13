Motorcyclist dies in crash on Philadelphia Road in Deville

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at approximately 4:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Philadelphia Road southeast of LA Highway 28 East. The crash claimed the life of 29-year-old Cody Winstead of Deville.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed Winstead was traveling northwest on Philadelphia Road on a 2011 Suzuki motorcycle. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned. This action ejected Winstead from the motorcycle.

Winstead, who was wearing an approved helmet, sustained fatal injuries during the crash. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Speeding is a suspected factor in this crash. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains an on-going investigation. Crash investigators are working to confirm if this motorcycle was previously involved in a pursuit with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office prior to the crash.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur.

Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death. If motorists witness hazardous situations or possible impaired drivers, they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.

Troop E Troopers have investigated 32 fatal crashes in 2020, resulting in 38 fatalities.