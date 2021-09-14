Motorcycle crash in Rapides Parish claims the life of an Alexandria man

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On September 13, 2021, shortly before 7:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on Down’s Lane near Alexandria. The crash claimed the life of 44-year-old Steven J. Guimaraes, of Alexandria.

The initial investigation revealed a 2021 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, driven by Guimaraes, was traveling northbound on Down’s Lane. For reasons still under investigation, the motorcycle traveled off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. This action ejected Guimaraes from the motorcycle.

Guimaraes sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur.