ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Monster Truck Winter Nationals is being held in the Rapides Parish Coliseum on Friday, February 18, and Saturday, February 19 at 7:30 pm. Featured trucks include Bounty Hunter, Scarlet Bandit (manned by top female driver in the world, Dawn Creten), and Iron Outlaw. Winter Nationals will also present sets of gravity-defying freestyle BMX stunts with a 32-foot-high ramp!
