TIOGA, La. (WNTZ) – On December 26, 2023, Patrol Deputies responded to 500 Block of Ates Road about a runaway juvenile complaint. According to the complainant, Remington Blanchard, 17, left their residence on December 16th to stay the night with some friends. After several days had passed, Remington refused to come home.

Remington is a white male, 5’9, 145 pounds, blonde hair, brown eyes.

RPSO Juvenile Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Remington. If anyone has any information on Remington’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Tioga Sub-station, Juvenile Detectives at 318-641-6000 or Main Office at 318-473-6700, attention Detective Bolton Stanley

or Sgt. Jeremy Sharp.

