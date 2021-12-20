UPDATE——UPDATE——UPDATE

TIOGA, La. (WNTZ) – At approximately 9:14 pm, detectives and Patrol deputies (drone pilots) using the RPSO drone, located Mr. Deshotel between Roberts Court and Mary Hill in a heavily wooded area and he is alive.

Deputies assigned to the Special Operations Group had to overcome a flooded creek area to get to Mr. Deshotel

Mr. Deshotel has been transported out of the woods and he has been taken to a local hospital by Acadian Ambulance for further treatment and medical evaluation.

We would like to thank the public, our media partners, the Louisiana State Police Fusion Center and everyone that was involved in the search and safe return of Mr. Deshotel.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing senior adult, Elson Deshotel, 84 year old white male from the Tioga area.



Elson is 5’11 and weighs 120 pounds and was last seen Thursday 12-16-21 at approximately 1 pm.



We currently believe Elson may be on foot as his vehicle is not missing.



Elson is entered as missing endangered into the national database (NCIC.) and we are requesting a Silver Alert through the Louisiana State Police.



If anyone has any information on Elsons whereabouts they are asked to contact the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-473-6700 or local law enforcement.