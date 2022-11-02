UPDATE: Melvina Bush has been located and is safe. Thanks for your help.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate Melvina Bush, 14. She is described as being approximately 5’2” and weighs about 150 pounds. She has been missing approximately five days and was last seen in the vicinity of Levin Street near 15th Street.

If you have any information or know the location of this individual, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.