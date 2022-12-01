ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate James Reed, 15. He is described as being approximately 5’8” and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Sixth Street near Fred Loop.
If you have any information or know the location of this individual, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.
