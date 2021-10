ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Robert Delaune, 51, was reported missing Monday. He is described as being 5’11” and weighing 170 pounds. Delaune is reportedly homeless and was living in the downtown Alexandria area. His last known contact with family was in August. The photo is from 2019.

If you have any information on Delaune’s whereabouts, please contact Det. Jason Mouliere at 318-441-6440.