ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Tommy Wayne Brown is a white male who was reportedly last seen on September 25, 2020. He is believed to be in the Shreveport/Alexandria area. Tommy is 63 years of age.

If you have information on Tommy Wayne Brown, have recently seen him, or know of his potential whereabouts, please contact investigators with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.