ALEXANDRIA, La (WNTZ) – (July 08, 2020) ­ – The Alexandria Police Department is seeking public assistance in locating a missing juvenile. D’Ajiah Roberts 14, 5’5”, 82 lbs, was last seen on Tuesday in the lower 3rd Street area wearing a red shirt and black shorts.

If anyone has information as to her whereabouts, please contact the Juvenile Division at 318-449-5099.