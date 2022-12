ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Ervin Bibbins, a 79-year-old, fitting the description of a Black male with brown eyes, gray hair, and a gray beard has gone missing. Mr. Bibbins 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 135 pounds. Mr. Bibbins also suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.

The septuagenarian went missing at around 5pm on December 23rd, 2022, before he wandered off the family porch near Westwood in Alexandria, La. Mr. Bibbins was wearing a black and yellow jacket, with cuffed blue jeans, and brown boots.

If you see have seen Bibbing or have any information regarding his whereabouts, call the Alexandria Police Department at (318) 449-5099.