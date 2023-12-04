ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Madeline Easley is a 14-year-old black female, 5’8”, 180 lbs. Madeline Easley was last seen on Sunday, December 3, 2023, in the area of Culpepper Road.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559 or Detective Simmons at (318) 441-6435. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.