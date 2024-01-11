ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with locating a missing adult. On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, Bobby Durison was reported missing. Durison is described as a white male 5’9”, 200 lbs., and is suspected to be in the area of Bolton Avenue.

If anyone has any information about this missing person, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at: APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile.