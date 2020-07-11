LDH DAILY REPORT
UPDATE 7/10/2020 – Louisiana: 74,636 cases, 3,272 deaths. 1,117 hospitalized, 122 on ventilators; Cases and deaths continue to rise in Cenla: Rapides Parish – 1,909 cases, 79 deaths; Avoyelles Parish – 460 cases, 16 deaths. Click here to see more.

Melville’s new administration learns the town hasn’t paid taxes in five years

Local News

by: Jiovanni Lieggi

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LANDRY, La. (KLFY)- Melville is facing some issues with the IRS.

Residents are concerned that the town may turn into a ghost town, however, city officials are saying there isn’t anything to worry about.

Recently, newly elected officials discovered the city taxes haven’t been paid in over 5 years. Now, the IRS is knocking at the city door, asking for the money to be paid.

The city doesn’t have the money to pay the IRS. The council and mayor are confident they can pay the outstanding balance of over $110,000 through a payment plan over time.

A lien hasn’t been placed on city owned properties yet.

Mayor Velma Hendrix says she wasn’t prepared for this when she was elected, however, she isn’t going to give up.

Council members are asking for help to pay the taxes from both community members and state representatives.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story