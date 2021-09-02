Mega Shelter in Alexandria which accepts medical needy evacuees is in desperate need of assistance, please donate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Office of Public Health Mega Shelter which accepts medical needy evacuees is in desperate need of assistance.



Today over 400 nursing home residents will be arriving at the shelter with 200 already on site and they are in urgent need of the following:

Underwear – men and women, all sizes

T-shirts – men and women, all sizes

Sweatpants – men and women, all sizes

Socks – men and women, all sizes

Disposable Diapers – all sizes, mostly LG/XL

Disposable cleaning cloths/wipes

Toothbrush/toothpaste kits

If you can help, you may drop your donation at either of the following locations: