Mega Shelter in Alexandria which accepts medical needy evacuees is in desperate need of assistance, please donate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Office of Public Health Mega Shelter which accepts medical needy evacuees is in desperate need of assistance.
Today over 400 nursing home residents will be arriving at the shelter with 200 already on site and they are in urgent need of the following:
- Underwear – men and women, all sizes
- T-shirts – men and women, all sizes
- Sweatpants – men and women, all sizes
- Socks – men and women, all sizes
- Disposable Diapers – all sizes, mostly LG/XL
- Disposable cleaning cloths/wipes
- Toothbrush/toothpaste kits
If you can help, you may drop your donation at either of the following locations:
- LSUA Mega Shelter: 8100 Hwy. 71 S., Alexandria, LA (318) 767-6215 – contact, Patty White
- Office of Public Health Regional Office, 5604B Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, leave for Donna Mathews