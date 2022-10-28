PINEVILE, La. (WNTZ) – Louisiana Christian University crowned senior Bailey McMillian, of Stonewall, Louisiana, 2022 Homecoming Queen on Saturday. She is a pre-med biology major with a minor in chemistry.

“It is such an honor to be crowned the 2022 LCU Homecoming Queen – especially since I am the first queen to be crowned under the LCU title from its recent change from LC,” McMillian said. “I cannot thank the student body, faculty and administration enough for this honor.”

She was escorted by her parents, Mark and Deania, and brother Brian McMillian. She plays on the LCU softball team and is active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Alpha Epsilon Delta, and serves as a Wildcat Navigator and LCU Ambassador.

“LCU has become my ‘home away from home,’”McMillian said. “LCU has been a place where my faith, education and relationships have flourished in the past four years. LCU will always have a special place in my heart. The feeling of having my name revealed over the loudspeaker is one I will never forget. I cannot wait to relive this moment next year when I am able to celebrate with the next Homecoming Queen.”

Her future plans include attending graduate school to become a pediatric gastrointestinal physician assistant to help children who struggle with similar autoimmune diseases that she has.

McMillian said being crowned Homecoming Queen was quite ironic.

“My nickname on the softball team has always been “Princess” – now I am referred to as ‘Queen’ or ‘Queenie!’ Be looking for my crown on the softball diamond with the Lady Wildcats, as it will be our ‘rally crown’ this year! The Queen and the Cats are ready to celebrate all season long. Thank you Jesus for Christian universities like LCU, and, as always, GO CATS!”

