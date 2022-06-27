ALEXANDRIA, LA. (WNTZ) – Louisiana personal injury lawyer Gordon McKernan is honoring the Fourth of July by changing almost 100 billboards across the state to display the American flag.

The Fourth of July, or Independence Day, commemorates the ratification of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. This document was the 13 colonies’ official claim of independence from Great Britain and marked the birth of our great nation.

Americans typically celebrate the Fourth of July with boat days, cookouts and fireworks in the company of friends and family. While McKernan also partakes in these activities, he recognizes that the holiday is also an opportunity for Americans to reflect on the sacrifice and perseverance that lead the United States of America to where it is today.

McKernan is hopeful that his law firm’s efforts to honor the Fourth of July will fill Louisianians’ hearts with pride and patriotism.

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys is located at 5656 Hilton Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808, and has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.

Provided by EINPresswire.com, June 24, 2022