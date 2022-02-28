Alexandria, La. – (Feb. 28, 2022) – Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall will host the third annual Mayor’s Summit on Homelessness starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Alexandria Convention Hall, located inside City Hall at 915 Third Street in downtown Alexandria.

This year’s summit will focus on issues facing the local homeless population as well as the agencies that serve them and identifying solutions to address the challenges. The event is scheduled to last until 11:30 a.m. and breakfast will be served.

“I believe that it is critical as a community that we do all we can to ensure those affected by homelessness in Alexandria have access to support services,” Hall said. “That is why we launched this Mayor’s Summit on Homelessness. We are working to bring together all of the various local organizations that work with our homeless population and doing what we can to facilitate efforts to better help those in need. At the same time, we are working to educate the public about issues that impact the homeless, both in a positive way and a negative way. We all see homeless people on the streets every day, but most people don’t fully grasp the complex issues surrounding the problem. Our hope is our combined efforts will lead to meaningful benefits to our homeless residents.”

Groups scheduled to participate in this year’s summit include the Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition, CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital, Volunteers of America, the Salvation Army, Hope House, Global Impact Ministries and the Alexandria Veteran’s Affairs Healthcare System.

The meeting is free and open to anyone interested in addressing the needs of Alexandria’s homeless population. “We are eager to work with everyone who is willing and able to provide support to the men and women affected locally by homelessness,” Hall said. “Church groups, civic organizations and even regular citizens wanting to make a difference are all welcome to help us work together to help these members of our community who need our support.”

If you have questions or would like to reserve a spot at the summit, please email homeless-summit@cityofalex.com.