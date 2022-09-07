ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) —Mayor Jeff Hall, joined by representatives of the Alexandria Fire Department, honored DeAnna Robertson at Tuesday’s meeting of the Alexandria City Council for her heroism rescuing a driver from a burning vehicle following a crash last month on the Purple Heart Bridge.

Hall presented Robertson, a resident of Sikes, with a proclamation commending her selfless act to save the life of one of the drivers involved in an accident on the bridge on August 7. The accident involved a tree trimming truck struck by a pickup truck headed in the wrong direction on the bridge at the time of the accident.

“This was a tremendous act of heroism, and we are so grateful to DeAnna,” Hall said. “This would have been a much greater tragedy if not for her swift and selfless actions. On behalf of all of the citizens of Alexandria, we offer our most humble thanks and appreciation and commend her for outstanding heroism and the willingness to risk her own personal safety to selflessly provide life-saving aid.”

Robertson was in a vehicle behind the tree trimming truck and saw the accident. She left her vehicle and helped the driver of the tree trimming truck, Alberto Bombardier, from the burning truck. She also attempted to reach the driver of the other vehicle, but it was consumed in flames, killing the driver. She then gave aid to Bombardier until medical help arrived.

“I commend Ms. Robertson, who is a volunteer firefighter, for her quick action,” said Interim Fire Chief Curtis Beauregard. “The door of the truck was jammed, and she had to pull the driver out through the window. Thanks to her brave efforts, he is alive today.”

Also on hand to honor Robertson was Hipolito Acosta, president/CEO of ABC Professional Tree Services, the company for which Bombardier works. He thanked Robertson for her actions and presented her with a gift card. Bombardier and his family were also there to thank Robertson.