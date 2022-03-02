ALEXANDRIA, La. (March 1, 2022) — Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall recognized Coach Charles Smith as an outstanding community leader and then helped Smith honor five of his former students as local examples of leadership during the Mayor’s Celebration of Community Leadership after the Alexandria Children’s Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday.

Smith, who is Peabody Magnet High School Boys’ Basketball Head Coach, has been teaching and coaching for more than 50 years. He says he could have honored dozens of former students from around the world, but he chose just a few that are making a difference closer to home. Two of those students were Pineville Mayor Clarence R. Fields and his wife, Rosa, who were students in Smith’s first years of teaching. “They were excellent students, and Clarence excelled on the court,” Smith said. “It was a pleasure to have them in my class. I remember on one of the first tests Rosa turned in, she drew a little heart with the word ‘Ray’ written in it.”

Retired Lt. Col. DeWayne Wells, the first African American to serve as the Louisiana Selective Service State Director

Peabody Magnet High School Principal Dennis Stewart

Peabody Magnet High School Boys' Basketball Head Coach Charles Smith

Pineville Mayor Clarence R. Fields and his wife Rosa

Louisiana Christian University Basketball Hall of Fame member and Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office School Resource Officer Program Director Travis Davidson, Sr.

Smith also honored Peabody Magnet High School Principal Dennis Stewart and told how he went from being his student to being his boss. Other honorees include former Alexandria City Council President Myron Lawson, Louisiana Christian University Basketball Hall of Fame member and Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Program Director Travis Davidson, Sr., and Retired Lt. Col. DeWayne Wells, the first African American to serve as the Louisiana Selective Service State Director.

In terms of leadership, Smith sets a high standard as a Hall of Fame coach who has won more than 1,000 games in his 36-year career as head basketball coach at Peabody High School. Under Smith’s guidance, his Warhorse teams have earned 33 District Championships, 8 State Championships, 3 State Runner-Up finishes, 23 State Tournament appearances and Smith is the winningest high school basketball coach in state history. He has been named the State Coach of the Year five times and was named the ESPN National Coach of the Year in 2010. He also coached in the Michael Jordan All Star Game in 2010, the Louisiana All Star Game in 2014 and the McDonald’s All American Game in 2020.

The Lena native also co-wrote a documentary and is the author of the book In My Footsteps. In addition to being a successful basketball coach, Smith has been a math teacher for 50 years and received numerous Teacher of the Year awards.

“As impressive as all of that is, it falls short of describing just what an incredible, inspirational man and leader Coach Smith is as a person,” Hall said. “I have had the honor to know him a long time and from day one, he has been a leader. He has been in the forefront of working to make life better for those around him. Whether it’s a student in the classroom, one of his players, or just a kid on the street who needs help, Coach Smith is there for them.”