PINEVILLE, La. – (WNTZ) – May is National Electrical Safety Month, and Cleco is reminding customers about the importance of electrical safety.

The annual effort is led by the Electrical Safety Foundation International, a nonprofit organization dedicated exclusively to promoting electrical safety in the home, school and workplace. The theme of this year’s safety campaign is “Electrification: E-Mobility,” highlighting how emerging technology, such as electric vehicles, requires further electrification and devices that can support this increased energy demand.

“Electrical safety is important every day, but this month helps to bring attention to electrical safety and remind our customers and the public to check their surroundings for electrical hazards,” said Maile Murray, Cleco’s director of environmental, health and safety. “Taking these simple precautions can help you to avoid those dangerous situations.”

How to avoid electrical hazards:

Never touch a downed power line or anything in contact with it. Keep away and call 911

and Cleco at 1-800-622-6537.

and Cleco at 1-800-622-6537. Stay away from electrical substations and transformers and do not allow children to play

near them.

near them. Do not let children climb trees near power lines.

Call before you dig. Before you break ground to plant a tree, erect a fence or perform

other digging activities, contact Louisiana One Call at 811 or 1-800-272-3020.

other digging activities, contact Louisiana One Call at 811 or 1-800-272-3020. Make sure all electrical work is performed by licensed electricians.

Keep electrical appliances and tools away from water.

Don’t overload electrical outlets.

Avoid placing cords under rugs or across doorways. Cords that are frayed or damaged

should be removed and replaced immediately, not spliced or taped.

For instant news and press releases, follow Cleco on Twitter @ClecoPower.

Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns nine generating units with a rated capacity of 3,035 MWs and serves approximately 291,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns 14 generating units with a rated capacity of 3,379 MWs, and wholesale contracts serving electric cooperatives, municipalities, an electric utility, and a nonprofit corporation. For more information about Cleco, visit www.cleco.com.