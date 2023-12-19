NACHITOCHES, La. (WTNZ) – On December 19, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a one-vehicle crash on I-49 near Mile Post 141. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Sean Franks Clark.

The initial investigation revealed that a 1986 Toyota pickup truck, driven by Clark, was traveling south on I-49. For reasons still under investigation, Clark’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, entered the southbound ditch, and struck a large tree.

Clark, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences.

In 2023, Troop E has investigated 53 fatal crashes, resulting in 59 deaths.